KENNER -- The city of Kenner is honoring the men and women who made sacrifices on the battlefield early for this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony in Veterans Park.

Wednesday’s Memorial Day service kicked off at 10 a.m., featuring a retired Air Force pilot and music from the Marine Corps Band New Orleans Brass Quintet.

This year's featured speaker was Captain Claude L. "Skipp" Blanchard III, a New Orleans native and decorated fighter pilot who served in Vietnam and Europe.