FBI in New Orleans asks for help finding two missing children

NEW ORLEANS -- May 25 is National Missing Children's Day, and the FBI in New Orleans is hoping the day will focus attention on at least two cases in Louisiana. The investigations are the subject of the latest Wheel of Justice report.

The first case dates back to May 15, 2001, when a toddler named Wesley Dale Morgan went missing from the porch of his family's home in Clinton, just a little north of Baton Rouge.

The FBI is using an age-progressing program to create pictures of what Wesley might look like today. Click on the video button at the top of this page to see the photos.

The second missing child is from the Lafayette area. Keiosha Marie Felix has been missing since April 30, 2012. She was visiting a relative in Duson when she went missing.

President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed National Missing Children's Day in 1983. The FBI says it has the authority to immediately begin investigating the disappearance of any child considered to be of "tender age', which is usually 12 or younger.

The FBI adds that it can help investigate the disappearance of anyone under the age of 18, regardless of if there's been a ransom demand or whether the missing person has crossed state lines or has been missing less than a day.

There are rewards available for information that leads to the safe return of the kids. In the Felix case, it's $5,000. In the Morgan case, it's $10,000.

The FBI asks that anyone with information simply call 911 to phone in their tip. Or people who wish to relay the information online can logon to tips.fbi.gov.

So far 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.