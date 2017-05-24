Don’t get a ticket! World’s biggest parking-palooza is parked in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A lot of conventions drive into New Orleans. This one's really parked and the meter is running.

It's the International Parking Institute Conference & Expo.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there for three days of the biggest parking bonanza on Earth.

As the folks from the convention will tell you, there's been a revolution in parking technology.

Smart parking meters, using technology to reduce traffic congestion and improve cities, connectivity, parking deck solar panels, mobile apps to find, pay for, and reserve parking spaces, robotic garages, enhanced real-time parking communications.

Smart approaches to parking coupled with new technology contribute to things like reducing traffic congestion, fuel needs and carbon emissions - and more livable, walk able communities.

At this parking fest, more than 3,000 parking and transportation professionals from around the world have arrived. They've filled up the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The expo hall is the size of four football fields. That's a lot of parking meters! And too many parking tickets.

Everybody who drives, eventually, sooner or later has to park. So what comes out of this convention eventually affects everybody.

Some of the parking topics they take on at the convention: how parking affects the environment, business and economic benefits, developing successful downtown communities, mobile apps, real estate, urban mobility, smart parking, law enforcement and parking and even how to avoid what we all hate, parking tickets!

There's even a kind of parking crystal ball which looks into the future of, you got it, parking, parking problems and parking solutions.