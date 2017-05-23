Would you eat it? Beer Can Pizza!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Pizza + Beer = Magic! Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is serving up this combo with a twist.
Does it taste like beer? Sorta! The yeast in the beer upgrades this frozen pizza. We love this innovative recipe from the food blog Oh, Bite It!
Beer Can Pizza
6 Cans of beer - any brand you like
Frozen Pizza
An oven-safe cooling rack
Put open beer cans on a sheet pan
Center pizza on cans
Tent aluminum foil loosely around pizza
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes
Remove foil and continue baking for another 10 minutes
Enjoy!