Would you eat it? Beer Can Pizza!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Pizza + Beer = Magic! Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is serving up this combo with a twist.

Does it taste like beer? Sorta! The yeast in the beer upgrades this frozen pizza. We love this innovative recipe from the food blog Oh, Bite It!

Beer Can Pizza
6 Cans of beer - any brand you like
Frozen Pizza
An oven-safe cooling rack

Put open beer cans on a sheet pan
Center pizza on cans
Tent aluminum foil loosely around pizza
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes
Remove foil and continue baking for another 10 minutes
Enjoy!