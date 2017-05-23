Would you eat it? Beer Can Pizza!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Pizza + Beer = Magic! Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is serving up this combo with a twist.

Does it taste like beer? Sorta! The yeast in the beer upgrades this frozen pizza. We love this innovative recipe from the food blog Oh, Bite It!

Beer Can Pizza

6 Cans of beer - any brand you like

Frozen Pizza

An oven-safe cooling rack

Put open beer cans on a sheet pan

Center pizza on cans

Tent aluminum foil loosely around pizza

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes

Remove foil and continue baking for another 10 minutes

Enjoy!