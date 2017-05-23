× Vilma, Nicks to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — Two former Saints who played key roles in the Super Bowl season will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame later this year.

The media selection committee of the Saints Hall of Fame has selected Carl Nicks and Jonathan Vilma for induction in 2017.

Saints Administrative Director Jay Romig, a 41-year employee of the Saints, is the 2017 recipient of the Joe Gemelli “Fleur-De-Lis” Award, given yearly to a person who has contributed to the betterment of the Saints organization.

Nicks, who was a guard for the Saints, was originally selected by New Orleans in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft (164th overall) out of Nebraska.

He moved into the starting left guard position in the fourth game of his rookie campaign, as New Orleans finished first in the National Football League in total offense and in his over four seasons with the Saints, he opened 61 of the 64 games he appeared in, with the club leading the league offensively three times.

Nicks opened all 16 games for the first time in his career during the 2009 season and went on to open all three postseason contests on the way to the Super Bowl XLIV championship, as the Saints offensive line was awarded the Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award.

In 2010, he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time and in 2011, Nicks was selected a second time, as the member of a line that blocked for an offense that set the NFL record for total net yardage.

Vilma, a linebacker, was originally selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Jets, where he was selected as the Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and to one Pro Bowl, the Coral Gables, Fla. native was acquired by the Saints in a trade in the 2008 offseason and in six seasons appeared in 70 games with 68 starts while manning the middle of the New Orleans defense and recorded 530 tackles (331 solo), eight sacks, six interceptions, 27 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

He was selected to Pro Bowls in 2009 and 2010 and led the Saints in tackles for three consecutive seasons from 2008-10. In 2016, Vilma was selected to the club’s All-50th team.

Advertisement

Vilma was one of the club’s most active players in the community during his Saints tenure. Born to parents who hailed from Haiti, he partnered with the Saints to host annual celebrity waiter dinners from 2010-13 to raise money to help the country recover from a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Advertisement

Through the celebrity waiter dinners and other efforts, Vilma and his foundation raised over $400,000 towards the construction and operating costs of three new charter schools in the nation. He was named the club’s “Man of the Year” in 2010, as the team nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Romig is in his 41st year with the Saints organization, having originally joined the club in 1977 as an assistant athletic trainer, while also serving as a club liaison with the Superdome in operations.

In 1979, he established the club’s Information Technology department and has continually taken the lead on multiple projects within the club’s administrative, business and football operations, while also annually coordinating training camp logistics in seven different locations for the club, assisting in team travel and serving as a valued board member of the Saints Hall of Fame.

Romig is a New Orleans native who is a graduate of Brother Martin High School and the University of New Orleans. He and his late father, Jerry (2009), the club’s PA announcer for home games for 44 years, are the only father-son recipients of the award.

The Saints will celebrate the inductees the weekend of Oct. 27-29 in conjunction with the Oct. 29 game vs. the Chicago Bears.