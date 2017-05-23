× Vice President Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — Vice President Mike Pence will meet with small business owners and other community members in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The White House released details of Pence’s visit Tuesday.

Pence is expected to land at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Air Force Two about 11:40 a.m. Pence, along with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and Centers for Medicare Services Director Seema Verma, will host a “listening session” with local business leaders to hear first-hand their stories about health care, job creation and the economy.

Pence will make formal remarks Wednesday afternoon at Cajun Industries in Port Allen.

Wednesday’s visit will be Pence’s third trip to Louisiana.

He traveled to Baton Rouge with President Donald Trump during the campaign after the historic floods, and he also attended a rally in New Orleans for Kennedy’s U.S. Senate campaign.