TripAdvisor’s top landmarks

NEW ORLEANS– Getting ready to hit the road Memorial Day Weekend? Maybe visit a landmark?

Well the good folks at TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel and booking site, have narrowed down the top landmarks in the U.S. and it’s no surprise New Orleans is home to one of them.

Jackson Square was named among the Travelers’ Choice award-winning landmarks in the country!

Other top choices include:

Statue of Liberty- New York City, New York

Grand Central Terminal- New York, New York

Alcatraz- San Francisco, CA

Lincoln Memorial- Washington, D.C.

Golden Gate Bridge- San Francisco, CA