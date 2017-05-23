Second suspect booked in murder of woman in 2015

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say they’ve arrested a second suspect in a murder investigation from 2015.

On June 21, 2015, firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire at Lake Forest and Michoud boulevards. After they put out the flames, they discovered the body of Lindsay Nichols in the trunk.

The month following the murder, police arrested a suspect identified as Thayon Samson.

Police say they used DNA and cell phone records to build their case.

Then on May 22 of this year, police say they made a second arrest in the case, booking 29-year-old Troy Varnado with second degree murder, accessory after the fact to second degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

At last check, both men remained behind bars. Samson’s bond is set at $2.5million. Vardado is being held without bond.