Saints Superfan Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson released from hospital

NEW ORLEANS – Saints Superfan Jarrius “Little JJ” Robertson has been released from the hospital after a successful liver transplant and is doing well.

Wearing his signature “It takes Lives to Save Lives” t-shirt, Robertson left Ochsner Medical Center to a hero’s sendoff, with staff lining the hallways and cheering as he made his way out.

Transplant surgeon Dr. John Seal said it is very important for Robertson to be out of the hospital after the April 30 surgery and back spreading the word about the importance of organ transplants.

“I am so excited to have him healthy again,” Seal said in a video posted to the Ochsner Hospital for Children Facebook page. “He can spread the word that we need organ donation not only in Louisiana, but across the country.”

“I love you guys,” Robertson said at the end of the video. “Jarrius out! Peace!”

Jarrius has had lots of support from the Saints franchise over the years, including a visit from Saints player Mark Ingram, who played video games with Jarrius after he went home from the hospital.

