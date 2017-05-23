× Nicks, Vilma selected for Saints Hall of Fame, Romig to receive contributors award

Two lynchpins of the Saints 2009 Super Bowl champions are the newest members of the Saints Hall of Fame. Guard Carl Nicks and linebacker Jonathan Vilma were announced at a press conference Tuesday at the Saints Hall of Fame at Gate B of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Each earned Pro Bowl honors twice as a Saint. Vilma led the club in tackles from 2008 to 2010.

Romig, a 41 year employee of the Saints, was chosen for the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. The award is named after the late Mr. Gemelli, one of the founders of the Touchdown Club of New Orleans.

Here’s our report from WGNO Sports:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The three were selected by the Saints Hall of Fame media selection committee.

The three will be formally inducted in a ceremony at Champions Square Saturday October 28th. The Saints host the Chicago Bears the following day.