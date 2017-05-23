× NFL slices overtime period by one third

Citing player safety, NFL owners have shortened the overtime period from 15 to 10 minutes for the 2017 season.

The change was made Tuesday at the spring meeting in Chicago. The NFL network said the league was concerned about teams playing 15 minutes, especially when they play a game on a short week, the following week.

The NFL said there were 83 overtime games in the last five seasons. 22 of those went past the 10 minute mark. The rule change is for preseason and regular season games.

The Saints played two overtime games in 2015, defeating the Cowboys, and falling to the Titans. Both games were played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.