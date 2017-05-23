× New Orleans tourism CEO urges people to eat, drink on Bourbon Street amid construction woes

NEW ORLEANS — If you’ve visited Bourbon Street over the past few weeks, you’ve likely noticed that parts of the iconic tourist hot spot are kind of a mess.

There’a a big Bourbon Street improvement project under way, and the construction is having a huge impact on Bourbon Street businesses just as the summer slow season approaches.

Stephen Perry, president and CEO of the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau, is encouraging locals and tourists alike to walk around the construction and step inside the many businesses that are affected – restaurants like the legendary Galatoire’s and Felix’s Oyster Bar and institutions like Old Absinthe House.

Construction began in the 100 block of Bourbon Street April 24, and it will continue north on Bourbon Street until work is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Workers will be replacing the old pavement on Bourbon Street, along with some of the water, sewerage and drainage lines. Entergy will also be replacing gas lines and underground electrical equipment.