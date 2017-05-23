× Lane closures start Wednesday on I-10 Twin Span Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — Lane closures will start Wednesday (May 24) on east and westbound lanes of the I-10 Twin Span Bridge.

The lane closures are from mile posts 256.3 to 258.2 and will last for about a month, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The westbound lane closures will last from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., while the eastbound lane closures will happen from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will be for crews to access camera platforms, and the right lane will be closed at separate times to access fiber optic cable.

There will be no lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, May 28 and May 29.

Delays are anticipated to be minimal and no detour is noted.

U.S. 90 and the U.S. 11 Bridge can be used as alternate routes.

Emergency vehicles will have access, and oversize loads will be allowed to pass through.