In wake of Manchester bombing, city officials plan for first Bayou Country Superfest in Superdome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- In the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others at an Ariana Grande concert, local officials are taking steps to ensure a safe Bayou Country Superfest this weekend.

This is the first year that the three-day mega concert will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It has been held at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for the past several years.

The festival is May 26-28 and features country superstars like Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Brooks and Dunn.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Aaron Miller spoke to local media today about what the city is doing to prevent an attack here at home.

Miller said it's all about being aware.

"The most important thing is screening, detection and partnering," he said. "If there are people who see something, say something. And in many of these cases, we saw this in the Boston bombing, alert citizens and alert individuals at these incidents are able to assist law enforcement."

Advertisement

There will be ample law enforcement at the event and plenty of precautionary measures in place, Miller said, but the public's help is still needed.

If you see any suspicious behavior, Homeland Security asks that you report it immediately, and stay aware of your surroundings.

The blast in Manchester, England, Monday marked the deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

Advertisement

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, but has not offered any evidence proving the assertion. Singer Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour following the attack.