In The Navy: Landing on a flight carrier, ‘Top Gun’ style!

NORFOLK, Va. -- The U.S. Navy has a number of ships stationed in various locations all over the world.

Today, in Part 2 of our News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez's "In The Navy" series, he lands aboard the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier stationed out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Lopez is all suited up and ready to "report for duty" as an honorary sailor, but first he must get out to the ship, known as (CVN 69), or "IKE."

"We fly people and cargo out to the ship. The COD C2-Greyhound can hold cargo and 26 passengers, 1,000 nautical miles to the ship," Lt. Parker Phelps told us.

The hour-long flight out to the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower is an adventure like none other.

"You'll land on the flight deck which has a length of 1,092 feet. You'll notice how much shorter the flight deck is than a normal runway," Lt. Phelps said.

These four resting wires electronically allow the aircraft carrier to catch the plane.

"They use hydraulic pressure and effectively every plane has a hook on it, and it's going to grab those resting wires," he said.

Here we go! This was Kenny's chance to live out his "Top Gun" fantasy. WGNO's Chief Photographer Patrick Thomas and Kenny are now in the 1 percent of people who have landed on a naval aircraft carrier.

Kenny's "In the Navy" series continues tomorrow, when he'll show you what a typical day on the ship is like for Navy sailors who are from New Orleans.

A few fun facts about the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower:

-The U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower is a Nimitz class aircraft carrier.

-Width of the flight deck- 252 feet

-Length of the flight deck- 1,092 feet

-Area of flight deck- 4.5 acres

-Dispacement of carrier- 95,000 tons

-Builder of U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower - Newport News Shipbuilding

-Weight of anchors-60,000 lbs. each

For more information on the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, click HERE.

For more information on the U.S. Navy, click HERE.