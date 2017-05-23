Despite rainy Saturday, Hangout Fest 2017 a success

GULF SHORES — Hangout 2017 did not disappoint.

I have heard about Hangout for years. When I lived in Denver, I had a group of friends who talked about this incredible music fest right on the beach with incredible artists and good vibes.

Even though Frank Ocean and DJ Snake dropped out and the Twenty One Pilots performance got rained out, the rest of the lineup was spectacular, including great shows from Mumford & Sons, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Dillon Francis and more.

#hangoutfest 🤙 A post shared by Jacki Jing (@jackijing) on May 20, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

But what is obviously the best part about Hangout is the beach. Everyone’s in fun swimwear and summer outfits/costumes. You can lay in the sand with your friends, feel the warm sun on your skin and the cool ocean breeze.

Our hangout squad 🏝🎶💜🎉🤙🏼 #newfam #bestweekendever #hangoutfest #pp #festiebesties #beachbums #gulfshores A post shared by Alison (@alisonwojo) on May 21, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The night performances also had their allure. You can hear the music in front of you and then you look to the left and you can hear the crashing waves underneath a grey, cloud-filled sky. It really was a magical, moving experience.

Hangout is more than just incredible music, it’s being around good friends — good people, in this insanely beautiful and fun environment. So, yes. I loved my first Hangout Fest and I definitely want to come back.

All of the feels 🤙🏼 #hangoutfest #gulfshores #beachbums #happy #festiebesties #asianblondeasianblonde A post shared by Alison (@alisonwojo) on May 20, 2017 at 11:42am PDT