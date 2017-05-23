Cookin’ with Nino: Steak with Red Wine Shallot Mushroom Reduction Sauce

Steak with Red Wine Shallot Mushroom Reduction Sauce
Ingredients:
For Steak:
- 1 Steak of Choice
- Sea Salt and cracked black pepper to taste
For Sauce:
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
- 4 large garlic cloves, chopped
- 3 large shallots, chopped (about 2/3 cup)
- 1 large portabella mushroom cut to ¼ inch dice size
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon all purpose flour
- 1 cup canned beef broth
- 1 cup dry red wine (Cabernet)
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
For Steak:
Salt and pepper both sides and all around steak. Place steak in a preheated black iron skillet. Sear on top and bottom for 5 minutes to char color. Now char on all sides turning steak all around.
For Sauce:
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in heavy large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, shallots, thyme, and cut mushrooms and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Add flour; stir for 1 minute. Add broth and wine. Boil until sauce thickens and is reduced to less than 1 cup, stirring occasionally, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat and add the extra 2 tablespoons of butter. Stir until incorporated and spoon over sliced beef tenderloin.