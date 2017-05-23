RTA hosts public meeting for future of Algiers Ferry Terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is reaching out to the public Tuesday night to discuss plans to replace the Algiers Point Ferry Terminal.

The RTA is hoping to avoid the criticism that surfaced when they unveiled plans to replace the Canal Street Ferry Terminal.

The idea is to gauge what the public would like to see at the new Algiers Point Ferry Terminal before the Regional Transit Authority hires a developer and creates a design.

Many argued the public was not invited to review the Canal Street plans until the last minute and as a result, the design isn't what many people were hoping for.

Critics say the original Canal Street Terminal design failed to place a bridge over the riverfront railroad tracks in an effort to avoid delays when slow-moving trains pass by. The plan also failed to provide covered walkways for people headed to and from the terminal.

The RTA now faces additional funding challenges to meet these demands.

Regardless, construction on the new Canal Street Terminal is set to begin this summer.

Tuesday’s public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy.

There's also a meeting for developers next Wednesday.