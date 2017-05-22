Two Chicks Cafe refreshes and refuels the CBD crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The convention center brings thousands of folks to the CBD each month. Those folks are always looking for food and drink near the area. One place that is dishing up breakfast, lunch and healthy scratch-made juices and smoothies to those folks is Two Chicks Cafe. This place opened about two years ago by two friends (Ioana Richardson and Lauren Stitelet) that shared a vision to open up their own eatery done their way.

Two chicks serves up great breakfast classics like french toast, eggs benedict and omelets made to order. We were lucky enough to try the Crab Cakes Benedict and Papa's French Toast. Both dishes were outstanding. Each had its own distinct touch that really gave them a unique character. Let's start with the Crab Cake Benedict. It starts by being served on a croissant instead of an english muffin. The croissant makes for a much lighter foundation for the crab cake and the poached egg. It really works well in this dish. Two Chicks' Hollandaise sauce is a flavor all its own. It is part creamy Hollandaise and part remoulade sauce. That's because Two Chicks use creole mustard in their Hollandaise and it really gives it a Big Easy style zing.

We followed the Benedict with a house favorite, Papa's French Toast. This dish is a generous portion of french toast covered in both bananas and strawberries. The great thing about Two Chicks french toast is the texture. The bread is dipped in a batter seasoned with rum, vanilla and cinnamon. The bread is then rolled in corn flakes which gives it that awesome texture. First you get that crunch and instant sweet, it is followed by the cinnamon, vanilla, rum flavors in the velvety smooth inside of the french toast. This dish is a winner! It's a great dish that really just delivers on so many levels.

We tried a fresh-made smoothie and juice with our food and they were as good as advertised. Each had a cool, crisp flavor and were very easy to drink. It was obvious at first sip, that the fine folks at Two Chicks make their smoothies and juices from scratch. Whether you are having one on its own or washing your meal down with it, these beverages are for real and real good to boot. So, the next time you're in the CBD drop by Two Chicks Cafe it's not just for the convention crowd.