Tigers depart for SEC tournament, eye top 8 national seed

After a weekend three game sweep of Mississippi State, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said his team is in a good position to get a top 8 national seed.

LSU is currently 8th in the college baseball RPI, a key indicator for seeding in the NCAA tournament.

Mainieri said his Tigers can remove all doubt with a good showing in the SEC tournament. LSU plays Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s Missouri-Texas A&M game.

Meantime, as the Tigers departed for Hoover, Alabama, shortstop Kramer Robertson said he still carries a reminder of when last season ended with a Super Regional loss at home to eventual national champion Coastal Carolina.

LSU won 11 of its last 12 SEC games.