× Pup News: Meet Siesta

Siesta is a 2-year-old Terrier mix that was found by a good Samaritan and brought to the LA-SPCA‘s rescue center earlier this month. She loves going on long walks and setting aside some playtime with her will make her day even better! Once she’s tuckered out, she’ll be happy to snuggle up next to you or roll over for some leisurely belly rubs. She’s a little nervous and would be best in a household with older children. Siesta’s adoption fee is $150 and includes his neuter surgery, microchip and current vaccinations!

Click here to learn more about Siesta.

Click here to learn more about the LA-SPCA.