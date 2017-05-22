Passenger detained after allegedly trying to break into cockpit of American Airlines flight

HONOLULU – Authorities took an American Airlines passenger into custody after a disturbance on a Honolulu-bound flight Friday morning, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed.

Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed safely in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m. local time. FBI agents met the plane on the tarmac and took the passenger into custody.

Greeted by the FBI in Hawaii. #fbi #police #hawaii #homelandsecurity A post shared by bplus.noisefloor.dnb (@bplus.noisefloor.dnb) on May 19, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Citing multiple sources, Hawaii’s KHNL-TV reports that the man tried to “break through the cockpit door” before being subdued by the flight crew and an off-duty police officer.

The unidentified passenger was taken into custody at the airport by federal agents and deputy sheriffs, according to the station.

Instagram video shows the man being led off the plane in handcuffs. The caption of the video reads, “Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu. We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews.”

https://twitter.com/LynnKawano/status/865680399850127364

American Airlines has issued the following statement regarding the incident:

American Airlines Flight 31, an Airbus A321 from Los Angeles to Honolulu, landed safety at 11:35 a.m. HST. Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu. American is in touch with federal law enforcement. As this is an active investigation, please contact the FBI's Honolulu Division.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.