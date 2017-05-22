× NOPD looking for suspect in Louisa Street murder

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they believe shot and killed a man in the St. Claude neighborhood on May 12.

Twenty-nine-year-old Roosevelt Rumbley is wanted for shooting Lewis Gonzalez in the 1100 block of Louisa Street around 10 a.m. on May 12, according to the NOPD.

Gonzalez died on the scene.

Rumbley is wanted for second degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about Roosevlet Rumbley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Debra Normand with the Homicide Section at 658-5300 or CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111.