Mississippi legislator calls for lynching of monument removal advocates

NEW ORLEANS – Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is calling for any Louisiana leader who advocates for the removal of Confederate monuments to be lynched.

In a Facebook message dated May 20 at 7:29 p.m., Oliver, a Republican who represents Money, Mississippi, called the destruction of Confederate-era monuments “both heinous and horrific.”

Oliver said the monuments were erected in “loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans.”

“If the, and I use this term loosely, ‘leadership’ of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy monuments of our history, they should be lynched!” Oliver wrote.

While New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu led the charge to remove four Confederate monuments from public pedestals across the city, Landrieu has not, as of yet, advocated for book burning.

In a speech on Friday, Landrieu said the leaders of the Southern soldiers who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War shouldn’t be placed on a pedestal by modern society.

“It is self-evident that these men did not fight for the United States of America,” he said. “They fought against it. They may have been warriors, but in this cause, they were not patriots.”

The Civil War is over, Landrieu said, and we are all better off for it.

“There is a difference, you see between the remembrance of history and the reverence of it,” he said. “We cannot be afraid of the truth.”

Oliver pledged to do all in his power to prevent similar monument removals from happening in Mississippi.

