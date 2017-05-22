Gloomy Monday: Locally heavy rain threat to start the week

NEW ORLEANS – A Flash Flood watch is in effect for the area through Tuesday evening due to the potential for heavy rain across parts of the area.

With so much rain over the weekend and already saturated ground, it will not take much additional rain to cause problems.

I think this is a very isolated potential. In general, the heaviest rain looks spotty as we head through the rest of Monday and Monday night.

However, forecast models do indicate the potential for areas of heavy rain.

The forecast model shows heavy rain over the area overnight tonight and early Tuesday morning. Keep in mind this is just one model depiction, but it does show the areas of very heavy rainfall especially on the North Shore.

If that happens, you would need to watch for the potential of isolated flooding. Heavy rain and runoff combined with the already wet ground would lead to some dangerous driving conditions in some areas.

For the most part we are going to have the continued chance for rain through Wednesday morning, but off and on.

Overall it looks like less coverage through the day Tuesday.