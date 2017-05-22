It’s a sign of the crime, and Covington police hope you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- Covington police are trying to find whoever stole a sidewalk sign from outside of a cigar shop. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, at about 9:00 on May 16, someone stole the sign from the front of Jewel's Cigar and Briar Shop in the 200 block of North New Hampshire Street in downtown Covington.

Surveillance video shows a man approach the area and look both ways before grabbing the sign and running from the scene.

Police also released security footage of a pickup truck that drove past the scene about 90 seconds before the theft. Police are not saying the truck was involved, but they think the driver may have seen what happened and could help with the investigation.

To see the surveillance footage and the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video button above.

If you can help solve the case, call Covington police at 985-892-8500.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.