Inmate who attempted suicide at OPP dies in hospital

NEW ORLEANS – A man who attempted suicide earlier this month while in custody at Orleans Parish Prison died over the weekend at University Medical Center.

Jamaine Johnson attempted to kill himself at OPP on May 11, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Philip Stelly.

Johnson remained hospitalized until May 20, when he passed away around noon, according to Stelly.

Just two days earlier, Johnson was released on bond and family members assumed control of his care.

An incident review and full investigation are underway, Stelly said.