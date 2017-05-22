In The Navy: Getting dressed in sailor uniforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va.-- When it comes to our United States military, the U.S. Navy plays a powerful role in protecting our country.

So with Memorial Day approaching, we sent our News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to Norfolk, Virginia, where he got the experience of a lifetime, experiencing what it's like to be "In The Navy."

Before meeting the sailors and before we hop on board an aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, let's take a tour of Norfolk, a very naval city.

Now back to business, in order to begin a stint as a U.S. sailor, you must look the part. Off to the Navy Exchange Store to get the proper sailor uniforms!

"Our duty is getting them in the right uniform. Getting all the sailors fitted in the uniforms that are regulation. The sailors must have their working uniforms, service uniforms, and dress uniforms," James Harris, at the Navy Exchange Store said.

Here are a few of the different uniforms:

Tune into Kenny's "In the Navy" series again tomorrow, where he'll fly aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier stationed out in the Atlantic Ocean.

For more information about the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, click HERE.

For more information about the United States Navy, click HERE.