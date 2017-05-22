Hospital van ends up in canal in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - A transport van carrying an elderly man to East Jefferson General Hospital ended up in a canal this morning.

The single vehicle accident occurred just after 9:00 a.m. near the intersection of West Esplanade and Aztec Avenues in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An EMT driving the van was transporting the man to the hospital for tests when another vehicle pulled out in front of the van.

When the EMT swerved to avoid the other car, the van struck the curb, turned onto its side, and slid into the canal, according to the JPSO.

Jefferson Parish Firefighters removed the elderly man from the van and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans, while the EMT driving the van was brought to East Jefferson Medical Center for treatment.