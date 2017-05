× Dead body found stuffed into trash can in Treme

NEW ORLEANS – A sanitation crew found a man’s lifeless body stuffed into a trash can in the near the Carver Theater in Treme this morning.

The unidentified body was found in the 2100 block of St. Ann street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NOPD.

The case has been assigned to the Homicide Division, but no further details are available at this time.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300.