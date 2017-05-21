× Tigers sweep Bulldogs, claim share of SEC title

The LSU Tigers have closed the regular season with a rush, earned a share of the SEC title, and perhaps moved closer to a top 8 national seed after an 11-7 win Saturday at Mississippi State.

The Tigers completed a three game sweep and won 11 of their last 12 SEC games.

“It’s amazing when you think about it to win 11 of the last 12 SEC games,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri.

“We were this close to sweeping our last four SEC series. We did that back in 2008, and we were close this year. We’ll be happy to share the championship with Florida, and we’re happy to be the Western Division champions.”

Designated hitter Beau Jordan hit a two run homer for the Tigers, and every other player in the LSU lineup drove in one run.

Rightfielder Greg Deichmann was two for three, with an RBI and three walks.

21 walks were issued in Saturday’s game, 11 by LSU pitchers.

LSU is the #2 seed in the SEC tournament, and received a first round bye. The Tigers will played at approximately 1 pm Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Texas A&M and Missouri.