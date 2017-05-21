The Baby Cakes honored local first responders at Sunday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE; La-- The New Orleans Baby Cakes took on the Las Vegas 51’s Sunday, but before the game, first responders from around Jefferson Parish took center stage at the “Shrine on Airline.”

They were invited to showcase their latest equipment, vehicles and gear in the parking lot where fans got up close and personal with SWAT vehicles from the FBI, Kenner Police Department, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson Parish East Bank Consolidated Fire Department brought out a Ladder Truck, Fire Engine, Squad Unit, Rescue Boat, and Safe Escape House. During the game there was a tribute to fallen officers and fireman on the scoreboard video screen.

"We want the community to know that we are here to help them no matter what" said state trooper Melissa Matey.

"With all the negativity surrounding law enforcement today, I learned that these folks are also moms and dads, and members of our community. Meeting them today helped me realize that," said baby cakes fan, John Guidry.