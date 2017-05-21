× Dolphins eliminated in South Central regional, ending JUCO CWS streak at 3

The Delgado Dolphins were hoping a 35th win would extend their season, instead an 18th loss ended it.

Tyler Duncan and Elvis Peralta hit three run homers for Crowder College as they eliminated the Dolphins from the South Central regional Sunday, 9-5

The Dolphins finished the season 34-18, ending hopes for a fourth consecutive trip to the Junior College World Series.

The Dolphins had their chances to rally, leaving the bases loaded in the 8th. Tristan Babin took the loss for Delgado, lasting only 3.1 innings.