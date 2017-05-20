Brother Martin Hosts Annual Crusaders’ Miracle Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- There was a huge turn-out at Brother Martin for their annual Crusaders’ Miracle Weekend, an event that brings together kids with special needs and the Brother Martin baseball team for a day of fun on the diamond.

“We talk about this is our World Series," said Brother Martin Athletic Director Mark Wisniewski. "It’s awesome to come out here and have fun with the kids. It’s such a fun day watching them catch and throw the ball and run around.”

“The Miracle League kids look forward to this event every year," said Miracle League of Greater New Orleans Executive Director Gina Lorio. "I’ve got parents telling me their kids have been dressed since six o'clock this morning.”

The Miracle League athletes were paired-up with Brother Martin athletes, getting a chance to play with the big kids on the big field.

“All of the Miracle League kids feel like they are just like everybody else," Lorio said. "To come out and be with typical kids, it makes them feel at home. The Brother Martin kids—the football players, the baseball players—make them feel like typical kids, like there’s nothing wrong with them. It just brings a comradery together where everybody is playing and enjoying the day.”

The fundraiser has been so well received by everyone involved that it continues to grow each year.

Advertisement

“It evolved with our parents getting involved and saying, let’s do this or let’s add one more thing to it." Wisniewski said. "It seems like every year it just gets bigger and it’s awesome.”

“This Brother Martin community, I can’t say enough about them," Lorio said. "They have rallied around the Miracle League and every year have made this grow bigger and better.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the Miracle League of Greater New Orleans, an organization that gives special needs children the opportunity to play league sports and be a part of a team.