Three killed after car strikes tree, splits in half, sinks into bayou

ASCENSION PARISH – Three people were killed in a horrific accident after their vehicle left the road, hit a tree, split in half, and sank into the bayou.

The accident occurred on US 61 south of LA 22 in Ascension Parish in the early morning hours of May 18, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Bryan Lee.

Twenty-three-year-old Thomas Jones, 22-year-old Austin Kiernan, and 19-year-old Sydney Persac all died after the 2010 Hyundai Genesis the trio were riding in left the highway, slammed into an embankment, became airborne, struck a tree, split in half, and sank into the bayou.

Investigators do not know who was driving the vehicle at the time or if anyone was restrained since all three people were ejected from the vehicle after it split in half.

The vehicle wasn’t located until shortly before midnight on May 18 after a family member of one of the deceased located it, according to Lee.