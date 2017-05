Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A storm system moving out of the Rockies will slowly bring a cold front to the area. As that happens expect a very warm and humid airmass over the next few days. Afternoon highs will warm into the 80s and overnight lows will stay in the 70s.

Saturday we will start to see more numerous showers and storms pop up. By Sunday as that front moves in more widespread activity. The main threat this weekend looks to be locally heavy rainfall.