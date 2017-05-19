Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival 2017

Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival
- May 19 – 21, 2017
- Address
- 225 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Hwy.
- Belle Chasse, LA
- Tickets
- $5 Admission
- Children 12 and under are free
- Free Parking
- Food
- There will be Chargrilled Oysters, Seafood Stuffed Bell Peppers, Crab Cake Po-Boys, Crawfish Boudin Spring Rolls, Boiled & Fried Seafood, Seafood Wood Fired Oven Pizza, Sno-Balls, & Dippin’ Dots.
- There will also be an Oyster Drop, a Living History Tent, Arts & Crafts, dog trials and more…
Friday
- Carnival opens at 5:30pm
- 5k Walk/Run at 6:30pm
- Music
- Main Stage
- Boot Hill ~ 5:30pm – 7:30pm
- Chas Collins ~ 8pm – 10pm
- Pavilion Stage
- BC Boys ~ 5:30pm – 7:30pm
- Big River Band ~ 8pm – 10pm
- Main Stage
Saturday
- Carnival opens at 11am
- Queens Pageant: 1pm
- Belle Chasse Primary School Auditorium
- 539 F Edward Hebert Blvd.,
- Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Belle Chasse Primary School Auditorium
- Car Show: 1pm – 3pm
- Music
- Main Stage
- Mia Kiley Band ~ 12:30pm – 2:30pm
- Mrz Crowley ~ 3pm – 5pm
- Perkins Road ~ 5:30pm – 7:30pm
- Contraflow ~ 8pm – 10pm
- Pavilion Stage
- Breland Brothers ~ 1:30pm – 3:30pm
- Brad Sapia Band ~ 4pm – 6pm
- Michael O’Hara & Resurrection ~ 6:30pm – 8:30pm
- Main Stage
Sunday
- Carnival opens at 11:30am
- Music
- Main Stage
- Nouveaux Cajun Express ~ 11:30am – 1:30pm
- Heath Ledet Band ~ 2pm – 4pm
- MJ & The Redeemers ~ 4:30pm – 6:30pm
- Groovy 7 ~ 7pm – 9pm
- Pavilion Stage
- Ernie Wilkinson & Hot Sauce ~ 11:30pm – 1:30pm
- Amanda Walker ~ 2pm – 5pm
- Kim Prevost & Bill Solley ~ 5:30pm – 8:30pm
- Main Stage
For more information about the festival, please visit their website and their Facebook page.