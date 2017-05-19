Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival 2017

Oysters on stone plate with ice and lemon

Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival

  • May 19 – 21, 2017
  • Address
    • 225 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Hwy.
    • Belle Chasse, LA
  • Tickets
    • $5 Admission
    • Children 12 and under are free
  • Free Parking
  • Food
    • There will be Chargrilled Oysters, Seafood Stuffed Bell Peppers, Crab Cake Po-Boys, Crawfish Boudin Spring Rolls, Boiled & Fried Seafood, Seafood Wood Fired Oven Pizza, Sno-Balls, & Dippin’ Dots.
  • There will also be an Oyster Drop, a Living History Tent, Arts & Crafts, dog trials and more…

Friday

  • Carnival opens at 5:30pm
  • 5k Walk/Run at 6:30pm
  • Music
    • Main Stage
      • Boot Hill ~ 5:30pm – 7:30pm
      • Chas Collins ~ 8pm – 10pm
    • Pavilion Stage
      • BC Boys ~ 5:30pm – 7:30pm
      • Big River Band ~ 8pm – 10pm

Saturday

  • Carnival opens at 11am
  • Queens Pageant: 1pm
    • Belle Chasse Primary School Auditorium
      • 539 F Edward Hebert Blvd.,
      • Belle Chasse, LA 70037
  • Car Show: 1pm – 3pm
  • Music
    • Main Stage
      • Mia Kiley Band ~ 12:30pm – 2:30pm
      • Mrz Crowley ~ 3pm – 5pm
      • Perkins Road ~ 5:30pm – 7:30pm
      • Contraflow ~ 8pm – 10pm
    • Pavilion Stage
      • Breland Brothers ~ 1:30pm – 3:30pm
      • Brad Sapia Band ~ 4pm – 6pm
      • Michael O’Hara & Resurrection ~ 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Sunday

  • Carnival opens at 11:30am
  • Music
    • Main Stage
      • Nouveaux Cajun Express ~ 11:30am – 1:30pm
      • Heath Ledet Band ~ 2pm – 4pm
      • MJ & The Redeemers ~ 4:30pm – 6:30pm
      • Groovy 7 ~ 7pm – 9pm
    • Pavilion Stage
      • Ernie Wilkinson & Hot Sauce ~ 11:30pm – 1:30pm
      • Amanda Walker ~ 2pm – 5pm
      • Kim Prevost & Bill Solley ~ 5:30pm – 8:30pm

For more information about the festival, please visit their website and their Facebook page.