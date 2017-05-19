Lucky Dog vendor among list of French Quarter crime victims this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police are investigating at least four theft or robbery cases that happened in the French Quarter over a little more than a twelve-hour period.

One of the victims was a woman who was selling Lucky Dogs. Her case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, at about 3:15 in the morning on Wednesday, May 17, a man was buying a Lucky Dog from a vendor at the corner of Canal and Royal streets.

After the man handed a $20 bill to the woman who was working as the hotdog vendor, police say someone snatched the bill from the woman and ran from the scene.

About two hours later, police say a man on a bicycle cut off a woman in the 1000 block of Bourbon Street and demanded her purse. Police say the man implied that he had a weapon. After a struggle over the purse, police say the strap broke, allowing the robber to pick it up from the ground and run away.

While those cases happened in the early morning hours, two previous cases did not.

At about 4:00 the previous afternoon, on May 16, police say a man was approached by a robber in the 100 block of Bourbon Street and was robbed. That location is close to Canal Street. Then at about 9:45 that night, someone snatched a woman's purse in the 700 block of Canal Street, at the edge of the French Quarter.

If you can help solve any of these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You might be eligible to receive a cash reward.

So far 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.