Lin-Manuel Miranda is headed to Duckburg, joining the cast of ‘DuckTales’

(CNN) — Disney is giving Lin-Manuel Miranda a chance to have some adventures in Duckburg, and he is not throwing away his shot.

The “Hamilton” composer has joined the voice cast of Disney XD’s upcoming “DuckTales” series.

Miranda will be voicing to the role of Gizmoduck, a robo-hero whose real identity is that of Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a young intern working for Scrooge McDuck-employed mad scientist Gyro Gearloose.

The character’s name inspired by the original character but has an added Latino twist, a move that was important co-producer Francisco Angones.

“Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own,” Angones said. “In developing the new series, Matt [Youngberg] and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt ‘DuckTales’ marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots.”

Miranda is set to recur on the show.

He joins a voice cast that also includes Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartzm and Bobby Moynihan, who voice Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively.

David Tennant voices Scrooge McDuck.

The “DuckTales” revival was announced in February 2015, and stirred up excitement among those who tuned into the beloved animated show back in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Disney called Miranda “a lifelong ‘DuckTales’ aficionado” in the casting announcement.

“Lin came to mind instantly for the role of Gizmoduck,” executive producer Matt Youngberg said in a statement. “His rapid-fire earnestness paired with his wide-eyed yet determined optimism made him the perfect person to yell ‘BLATHERING BLATHERSKITE!'”

“DuckTales” does not yet have an official premiere date but is set to debut before the end of the year.

Disney has already picked up the series for a second season.