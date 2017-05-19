Lifting Lee, a photo gallery

NEW ORLEANS — The ground work to removed the Robert E. Lee statue from its pedestal in Lee Circle started on Thursday, May 18. Police closed a section of the circle so that streetcar power lines could be removed, clearing the way for heavy equipment to arrive.

Later on Thursday, the city announced that the removal work would begin the following morning at 9:00.

For most of the day on Friday, a large crowd gathered on Howard Avenue behind a barricade safety perimeter. A little after 6:00, the Lee statue was lifted from its perch.

The statue was originally erected in 1884 by the Robert E. Lee Monumental Association of New Orleans. The city plans to leave the column in place and to add some sort of a water feature to the circle while incorporating some sort of public art.

