Fugitive caught with gun, almost $70,000 worth of drugs

GALLIANO, La. – Deputies in Lafourche Parish confiscated a handgun and an assortment of drugs worth almost $70,000 when they captured a wanted fugitive from Mississippi this week.

Thirty-six-year-old James Jones first came to the attention of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office just after 11:00 a.m. on May 17 when a woman reported him for threatening her, according to Sheriff Craig Webre.

Officers spotted Jones driving down West 208th Street in Galliano later in the day and quickly set up a roadblock.

Jones began driving back toward Highway 1, tossing bags from the open windows of the car as he drove according to Webre.

Officers forced Jones to stop, and he was taken into custody.

A search turned up three bags of drugs along the road, and a search of Jones’ apartment resulted in the confiscation of a large quantity of drugs.

In all, officers found over 1,150 grams of marijuana, over 408 grams of methamphetamine, over 49 grams of cocaine, nearly 36 grams of crack cocaine, 286 MDMA pills, and 2 clonazepam pills.

The approximate total street value of the drugs seized is $68,445, according to Webre.

While officers were booking Jones into the South Lafourche Sub-station, he was found to be hiding tobacco, a cell phone, and a charger.

Jones was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, clonazepam, and MDMA. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, possession of firearms with an obliterated number, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to a penal institution, simple assault, resisting an officer, expired license plate, and no driver’s license.

His bond is set at $132,200, and he is also being held for Mississippi probation and parole agents.