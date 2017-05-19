Cookin’ with Nino: Walnut Pesto Salmon Filets

Walnut Pesto Salmon Filets
Ingredients:
- ½ cup walnuts
- ¾ cup fresh chopped ﬂat-leaf parsley
- 3 tablespoons fresh chopped chives
- ½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- ½ teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
- 3 tablespoons capers, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 pieces of salmon ﬁllet, skin removed, about 2 pounds
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 6 lemon wedges as a garnish
Instructions:
- Preheat an oven to 375°F. Place the walnut halves on a baking sheet and toast until fragrant and lightly golden, about 7 minutes. Let cool. Place the walnuts on a cutting board and coarsely chop.
- In a bowl, stir together the parsley, chives, thyme, oregano, sage, garlic and ½ cup extra virgin olive oil. Add the walnuts. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat in a large nonstick pan. Add the salmon in a single layer and cook until golden brown and crisp on 1 side, about 3 minutes. Turn the salmon carefully, season with salt and pepper, and continue to cook until golden brown and crisp on the second side, 2 to 3 minutes.
- In the meantime, add the lemon juice to the salsa verde. To serve, place 1 salmon ﬁllet on each plate and top with the salsa verde. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve immediately.