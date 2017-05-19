Cookin’ with Nino: Walnut Pesto Salmon Filets

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup walnuts
  • ¾ cup fresh chopped ﬂat-leaf parsley
  • 3 tablespoons fresh chopped chives
  • ½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • ½ teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 3 tablespoons capers, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 pieces of salmon ﬁllet, skin removed, about 2 pounds
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 6 lemon wedges as a garnish

Instructions:

  1. Preheat an oven to 375°F.  Place the walnut halves on a baking sheet and toast until fragrant and lightly golden, about 7 minutes.  Let cool.  Place the walnuts on a cutting board and coarsely chop.
  2. In a bowl, stir together the parsley, chives, thyme, oregano, sage, garlic and ½ cup extra virgin olive oil.  Add the walnuts.  Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. Heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat in a large nonstick pan.  Add the salmon in a single layer and cook until golden brown and crisp on 1 side, about 3 minutes.  Turn the salmon carefully, season with salt and pepper, and continue to cook until golden brown and crisp on the second side, 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. In the meantime, add the lemon juice to the salsa verde. To serve, place 1 salmon ﬁllet on each plate and top with the salsa verde. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve immediately.