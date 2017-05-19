× Coast Guard rescues man and dog from sinking boat in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog from a 22-foot boat that was taking on water in Lake Pontchartrain this morning.

The unidentified boater sent out a distress call just before 10:30 a.m. from his boat, which was floundering between the Highway 11 bridge and the Twin Spans, according to the Coast Guard.

An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, a 45-foot response boat, and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft all assisted in the response.

Members from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division arrived on scene at approximately 11 a.m. recovered the man and transported him to Eden Isle Marina.

A good Samaritan recovered the dog and transported it to shore, according to the Coast Guard.