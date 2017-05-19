Behind the scenes look at The Hollywood South shot film “The True Don Quixote”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A few Productions are underway in Hollywood South, including The True Don Quixote.

You might remember the story about the middle-aged idealist (Quixote) who wanted to save the world and eliminate evil. The story was made into a hit broadway musical and made it to TV but has never been shot and produced in the United States until now.

The Quixote film started production with principal photography in The Big Easy this week. The news caught the attention of fans all over the world.

Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother Where Art Thou?) will star in the film that has been 400 years in the making. The True Don Quixote based is based on the classic novel by Miguel de Cervantes.