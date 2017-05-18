Unicorn Onion Rings, Would You Eat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- If you like onion rings, then you might like this twist on the traditional, especially if you have kids. It's called "Unicorn Onion Rings". We found the recipe on ohbiteit.com and featured it on today's Would You Eat It?

Ingredients

2 large onions

2 c. flour

1 c. Milk

4 egg whites

dash of salt

gel food coloring

Directions:

Cut the onion into 1/4 inch slices. Soak in coldwater for 30 minutes. Next, mix the flour, egg whites, milk and salt. Then put the batter into separate bowls and add food color gels. You can mix the colors to make even more options. Take onions from water and separate rings. Pat dry. Then gently dip in the various colored batter trying not to mix the colors. Fry in hot grease (350 degrees) flip over quickly. You can add sprinkles to onion rings as they are cooling.

A very fun dish to make, one the whole family will love.