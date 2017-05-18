Unicorn Onion Rings, Would You Eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you like onion rings, you may enjoy this colorful twist on this fried food fav from obiteit.com--the featured recipe on today's Would you Eat it?

Unicorn Onion Rings are fun to make and something that kids will really enjoy.

Ingredients:

2 large white onions

2c flour

1c milk

4 egg whites

color gels (not food coloring)

dash of salt

Directions:

Slice onions into 1/4" slices

Soak them into cold water for 30 minutes

Separate onions into rings and pat dry

Mix batter using the flour, egg whites, milk and salt.

Separate batter into individual containers to add color.

Make sure colors remain as separate as possible as you gently dip the onion rings in colored batter..

Fry at 350 degrees in hot oil, flip over right away.

You can add colorful sprinkles to make the rings even more magical.

Serve hot, add Ranch dressing for dipping.

Should be a colorful dish and one the whole family will enjoy!