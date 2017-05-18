Unicorn Onion Rings, Would You Eat it?

If you like onion rings, you may enjoy this colorful twist on this fried food fav from obiteit.com--the featured recipe on today's Would you Eat it?
Unicorn Onion Rings are fun to make and something that kids will really enjoy.
Ingredients:
2 large white onions
2c flour
1c milk
4 egg whites
color gels (not food coloring)
dash of salt
Directions:
Slice onions into 1/4" slices
Soak them into cold water for 30 minutes
Separate onions into rings and pat dry
Mix batter using the flour, egg whites, milk and salt.
Separate batter into individual containers to add color.
Make sure colors remain as separate as possible as you gently dip the onion rings in colored batter..
Fry at 350 degrees in hot oil, flip over right away.
You can add colorful sprinkles to make the rings even more magical.
Serve hot, add Ranch dressing for dipping.
Should be a colorful dish and one the whole family will enjoy!