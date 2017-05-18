× Pelicans’ Davis one of league’s best 5

For the second time, Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been named a first team all NBA selection.

Davis joins Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard, Houston guard James Harden, and Cleveland guard LeBron James on the first team.

Harden was named on all 100 ballots. James was named on 99.

Davis ranked 4th in the NBA in scoring at 28.0 points per game. He was also 7th in rebounding with a career high 11.8 caroms per game. Davis was second in the league in blocked shots at 2.23.

Davis also appeared in 75 games, a career high.

The 6-11 Davis sets a franchise record in points scored for a single season with 2,099 points.

Despite Davis’ stellar season, the Pelicans finished with 34 wins, and 48 losses.

The other four members of the first team were on clubs that won at least 47 games.