× One dead, several injured in Times Square crash

One person was killed and at least 12 others injured Thursday when a car struck pedestrians in Manhattan’s bustling Times Square, police and fire officials said.

Social media images show injured people, a car upended at an angle and crowds gathered in the heart of the tourist hub.

The incident is being investigated as an accident, a New York police official said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio are on their way to the scene. President Donald Trump, whose home at Trump Tower is one mile from the crash scene, is aware of the incident and will be updated, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

Patsy Sciutto, who works in Times Square, said she was meeting someone for lunch when an announcement came over a loudspeaker that the building was on lockdown because of an incident outside.

Officers there told her there was an “unknown speeding car,” Sciutto said.

Times Square averaged about 360,000 daily visitors in April, according to a tally by the Times Square Alliance, making it one of the most visited locations in the world.