× NOPD investigating overnight homicide in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an overnight murder in New Orleans East.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Willowbrook Apartments on Bundy Road just after 1:00 a.m. on May 18, according to the NOPD.

They found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds sitting behind the wheel of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 parked between two buildings with the engine still running.

The unidentified woman died at the scene, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the NOPD Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300.