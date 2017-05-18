New Cool Treats from Baskin-Robbins

New Cool Treats form Baskin-Robbins
This summer, try Baskin-Robbins' new Sundae Shakes or Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat.
- Sundae Shakes
- Baskin-Robbins is excited to present its newest item, the Sundae Shake. They are only available in New Orleans and Detroit for a limited time only. This new shake features your favorite milkshake flavor topped with a scoop of ice cream and a choice of toppings for the best of both worlds.
- Featured Flavors include:
- Cookie Dough 'n OREO Sundae Shake
- An OREO Cookies 'n Cream Milkshake topped with a scoop of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, chopped almonds and a cherry.
- Chocolate Chip 'n Strawberry Sundae Shake
- A Very Berry Strawberry Milkshake topped with a scoop of Chocolate Chip ice cream with strawberry topping, whipped cream, chopped almonds and a cherry.
- REESE'S 'n Peanut Butter 'n Chocolate Sundae Shake
- A Peanut Butter 'n Chocolate Milkshake topped with a scoop of REESE'S Peanut ButterCup ice cream with REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce, whipped cream, chopped almonds and a cherry.
- Polar Pizza
- Baskin-Robbins' Polar Pizza is a great ice cream treat that guests can enjoy with friends and family, and eat with their hands just like a pizza. Featuring a cookie or a double fudge brownie crust, each Polar Pizza can be completely customized with your favorite ice cream flavor and choice of toppings.
Click here for more information about Baskin-Robbins.