New Cool Treats from Baskin-Robbins

May 18, 2017 | Updated: 3:27 p.m., May 18, 2017

New Cool Treats form Baskin-Robbins

This summer, try Baskin-Robbins' new Sundae Shakes or Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat.

  • Sundae Shakes
    • Baskin-Robbins is excited to present its newest item, the Sundae Shake.  They are only available in New Orleans and Detroit for a limited time only.  This new shake features your favorite milkshake flavor topped with a scoop of ice cream and a choice of toppings for the best of both worlds.
      • Featured Flavors include:
        • Cookie Dough 'n OREO Sundae Shake
          • An OREO Cookies 'n Cream Milkshake topped with a scoop of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, chopped almonds and a cherry.
        • Chocolate Chip 'n Strawberry Sundae Shake
          • A Very Berry Strawberry Milkshake topped with a scoop of Chocolate Chip ice cream with strawberry topping, whipped cream, chopped almonds and a cherry.
        • REESE'S 'n Peanut Butter 'n Chocolate Sundae Shake
          • A Peanut Butter 'n Chocolate Milkshake topped with a scoop of REESE'S Peanut ButterCup ice cream with REESE'S  Peanut Butter Sauce, whipped cream, chopped almonds and a cherry.
  • Polar Pizza
    • Baskin-Robbins' Polar Pizza is a great ice cream treat that guests can enjoy with friends and family, and eat with their hands just like a pizza.  Featuring a cookie or a double fudge brownie crust, each Polar Pizza can be completely customized with your favorite ice cream flavor and choice of toppings.

Click here for more information about Baskin-Robbins.